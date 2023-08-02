(CNN) — In atmospheric ink paintings on silk, featuring striking portraits of women and exquisite flora and fauna, the artist Kiyohara Yukinobu struck out on a path in the late 17th century that few women in Japan had navigated. She became an accomplished artist in the Kanō school — the country’s most prestigious lineage of painters — and, for a century after, was name-dropped in literature and theater, earning a long, influential legacy for someone who may have only lived to be 39 years old.

But today, Yukinobu is far from a household name. Her fame has faded as contemporary art historians and institutions have failed to shine a light on her — as well as Japanese women artists from centuries past more widely.