White shark

- Scientific name: Carcharodon carcharias

- Red List assessment: Vulnerable

- Population trend: Decreasing

- Habitat: Not available

Bycatch, water contamination and pollution, coastal development, ocean acidification, and climate change are all major threats to white sharks. White shark populations off the U.S. coasts have been trending upward since the 1990s when federal and state regulations were enacted to protect them. Overfishing still threatens the species in other parts of the world where populations are declining.

(CNN) — This time of year, the shark-related news stories start to circle. New York increases patrols after five bites in two days; a shiver of at least 50 sharks is filmed off Long Island; beachgoers spot a shark swimming near a crowded Florida shore.

Despite our fearful fascination with these majestic beasts of the ocean, the chances of one of those needle-like teeth ever puncturing your skin are staggeringly low: more than one in four million, according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), the world’s most comprehensive database of all known shark attacks.