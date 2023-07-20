(CNN) — Whether he’s backstage at the Oscars, shooting posters for the James Bond franchise or roaming the sets of over 200 movies, Greg Williams enjoys the kind of access most celebrity photographers can only dream of.

The former war photographer, who covered conflicts in Chechnya and Sierra Leone in the 1990s, has captured intimate moments with no small portion of Hollywood’s A-list. And for the last six years, the British photographer has shared what he calls “breakdowns” of individual pictures with over 1.2 million Instagram followers.