(CNN) — Fringed by mountains, Turkey’s southern Aegean coast is dotted with lively resorts and quaint quays in sleepy villages, pine-backed beaches, and translucent bays studded with ancient ruins.

With summer meltemi winds filling your sails, it’s one of the world’s best regions for a holiday afloat. You can spend your days exploring secluded swimming spots, enjoying long lunches on vine-covered terraces lapped by clear waters, and your nights mooring up under the stars in magical coves, many of which are only accessible by boat.