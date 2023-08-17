(CNN) — Business, leisure… or on a quest to find your lost luggage? With summer travel chaos at its height, few people would actively choose to take a flight that wasn’t for work or vacation. But on the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend, Brett Bunce made a flying visit from the US to Italy to track down three bags that his airline had lost weeks earlier.

The airline: British Airways. The bags: those of Bunce, his wife Gwyn and daughter Carolina, which they’d packed to take on their trip of a lifetime to the Bel Paese on June 15.