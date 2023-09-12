(CNN) — It turns out that luxury London hotels are like buses. You wait ages for one to open, and then two, or in this case several, come at once.

After being beset by delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 1 Hotel Mayfair, the first London location for the 1 Hotels brand opened its doors in July, the new Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is scheduled to open later this year, while Raffles Hotels and Resorts is launching Raffles London at The OWO in the coming weeks.