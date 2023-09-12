(CNN) — If the 1950s had red lipstick and pin curls, and the 1990s had brown gloss and tightliner, then the 2010s was all about fluffy brows and dewy skin. Between 2014 and 2019, many beauty enthusiasts preferences shifted: High coverage foundation was largely displaced by multi-step skincare routines, brow gel replaced heavy brow pomade and lips were delicately stained rather than boldly painted.

The barely-there look was surprisingly big business, too.

“Glossy,” published by Simon & Schuster, is out now.