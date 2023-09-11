For years, small groups of astronomy enthusiasts have traveled the globe chasing the rare solar eclipse. They have embarked on cruises to the middle of the ocean, taken flights into the eclipse’s path and even traveled to Antarctica. In August 2017, millions across the US witnessed a total solar eclipse visible from Oregon to South Carolina, with a partial eclipse visible to the rest of the continental US.

The interest in astronomical events that this eclipse sparked will likely return with two eclipses visible in the US during the next year – the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, and the total eclipse on April 8, 2024. But astro-tourism – traveling to national parks, observatories or other natural, dark-sky locations to view astronomical events – isn’t limited just to chasing eclipses.