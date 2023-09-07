(CNN) — Alison Sinclair’s trip to Turks and Caicos was supposed to be one of the best times of her life. But while on an island getaway with her best friend, she skipped beach time and swimming in favor of the bar, getting so drunk every day that she alienated her friend and they stopped speaking.

Now, 11 years of sobriety later, Sinclair still barely remembers what Turks and Caicos looked like. As she started on a journey of rebuilding her life – and reconciling with her friend – she made a promise to herself: this time, she’d travel the world with complete use of her faculties.