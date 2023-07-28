Sinéad O’Connor and the bald history of the buzzcut

(CNN) — “They wanted me to grow my hair really long,” the late Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor told Oprah Winfrey in 2014, “and wear miniskirts and all that kind of stuff because (record executives) reckoned I’d look much prettier. So I went straight round to the barber and shaved the rest of my hair off.”

O’Connor, who died at the age of 56 on Wednesday July 26, first debuted her buzzcut in 1987 when she was just 20 years old — two years after she signed her record deal. It was an act of defiance, a refusal that her appearance and femininity be commodified by the music industry. O’Connor’s baldness quickly became a cornerstone of her public image, and a visual shorthand for her rebellious disposition.