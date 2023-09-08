New York City (CNN) — In the Round of 16 at this year’s US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing, New York, the number 105-ranked Borna Gojo played the formidable second seed, Novak Djokovic. Against someone as decorated and famous as Djokovic, many a player finds himself overshadowed: Novak is a 23-time grand slam winner. He’s been a star for decades. He pulls a lot of eyes.

Yet, though Gojo lost, he too left a strong impression — on account of not only his bullet-fast groundstrokes but also his close-cropped, platinum blond hair. Such was the Croatian’s presence, underscored by the flaxen buzzcut, that the US Open’s own editorial team labeled his verve the “mojo of Gojo.”