(CNN) — Toward the end of his life, England’s King Henry VIII left a series of doodles in a prayer book, revealing his anguish over his health and his past actions, new research shows.

Henry, who ruled from 1509 until his death in 1547, made the annotations in a copy of “Psalms or Prayers,” translated by his sixth and final wife, Katherine Parr, in 1544. Micheline White, an associate professor at the College of the Humanities and the Department of English at Carleton University in Canada, spotted them by chance.