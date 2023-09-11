(CNN) — A famed Russian conductor allowed climate protesters who disrupted a performance at a classical music festival in Switzerland to address the crowd, despite grumbling from some members of the audience.

Vladimir Jurowski, director of the Bavarian State Opera, “made a deal” on Friday with two protesters from Renovate Switzerland, an environmental campaign group that is pushing the Swiss government to declare a climate crisis, in a moment that was captured on video.

CNN’s Jacob Lev and George Ramsay contributed to this report.