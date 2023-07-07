(CNN) — Prominent architect David Adjaye has stepped back from several roles and upcoming projects following allegations of sexual harassment or assault lodged against him by three unnamed former employees in the Financial Times.

As well as relinquishing an advisory position with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Ghanaian-British architect has stepped down from building projects including the UK’s new Holocaust Memorial and a public library in Oregon that said it had cut ties with his firm, Adjaye Associates, entirely.