More tourists caught defacing Rome’s ancient Colosseum

The Colosseum is one of Rome's major tourist attractions.

 Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.

On Friday, a 17-year-old girl from Switzerland was spotted apparently carving her initials into a wall of the building by a tourist guide, a spokesperson for the local military police force, the Carabinieri of the Province of Rome, told CNN on Monday. The guide called security at the site, who then alerted the Carabinieri.