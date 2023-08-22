(CNN) — Since the birth of modernism more than a century ago, the ethos of “less is more” — a motto famously adopted by German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe — has become synonymous with sophistication.

And nowhere was this more evident than in our homes, where the popularity of Scandinavian- and Japanese-style interiors (not to mention our short-lived obsession with “tidying expert” Marie Kondo, whose de-cluttering methods swept the world during the pandemic) reflected values of simplicity, restraint and purpose over excess and decadence.