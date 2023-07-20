1254: Explorer Marco Polo, whose epic journey to China inspired Christopher Columbus and other explorers, is born in Venice, Italy.

Salviati via Wikimedia Commons

(CNN) — The United States has returned a stolen 15th-century letter by Christopher Columbus to Italy, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday.

Written in Latin, it is one of some 30 surviving first editions of the explorer’s letter announcing his discoveries on the American continent to Spain’s King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella in 1493. The monarchs funded Columbus’ New World voyage.

CNN’s Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.