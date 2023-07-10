(CNN) — Rikkie Kollé became the first openly trans pageant contestant to win the title of Miss Netherlands on Saturday, and she will go on to represent her country in Miss Universe later this year.

“I did it!” Kollé wrote in a joyous Instagram post after her win at the AFAS Theater in Leusden. “I made my community proud and showed it can be done,” she added in Dutch with an emoji of the light blue, light pink and white-striped trans flag.