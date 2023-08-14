(CNN) — Micah Russelll, a 28-year-old from Oklahoma City, is a full-time personal shopper and stylist who has shopped for over 370 people since March 2023. She has never met any of her customers in person, or even seen their image on a video call. Instead Russelll works completely remotely, requesting that her clients send through measurements and a Pinterest mood board of their vision to help her curate what she calls “sustainable style bundles” — packages of second-hand clothes specially selected to fit each client’s brief.

Who would trust a total stranger online to build their dream closet? Hundreds of young women, apparently. There are currently over 197 million views under the TikTok hashtag “stylebundle,” where a new generation of personal shoppers advertise their services by documenting the bundle-building process. Thousands of clients, too, record their first reactions in popular “unboxing” videos — most tag their shipment supplier in positive reviews. On the secondhand resale app Depop, searching for a style bundle produces more than 98,000 results.