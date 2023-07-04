(CNN) — He’s louche and sun-kissed, effortlessly cool and 91 years old. The Spanish King — real name Andrés García-Carro — became a model somewhat accidentally thanks to his granddaughter, Celine van Heel, who began photographing him three years ago and chose the moniker for his Instagram.

García-Caro has a face made to be photographed, with the steely gaze and angular face of a classic cinema star. Today, with a sizable social media following and major campaigns for Zara and adidas under his belt, The Spanish King is one of the oldest working models in Europe.