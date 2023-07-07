(CNN) — Construction workers have unearthed a white marble head in the historic center of Rome, the city’s mayor has revealed on social media.

Posting a picture of the mud-covered relic on Twitter on Thursday, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri wrote: “#Roma continues to return precious evidence of its past: a splendid intact marble head was found during the works in Piazza Augusto Imperatore attended by the @Sovrintendenza.”