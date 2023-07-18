(CNN) — Men’s grooming is booming. According to data gathered by market insight company Statista this year, the global male grooming market is expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028, up from nearly $80 billion in 2022. The same market was worth an estimated $74.8 billion in 2021. So what’s behind the growth?

As a child of the ’90s, I vividly remember the one-size-fits-all approach with which male personal care products were sold during the first men’s grooming boom — when Gillette ruled the roost, soccer star David Beckham was everyone’s favorite metrosexual and serums were just a twinkle in the three-step-regime-obsessed industry’s eye.