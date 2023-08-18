(CNN) — When Belgian designer Martin Margiela first released the split-toe Tabi silhouette in 1988, he dipped the soles in red paint and sheathed the runway in white gauze; ensuring the cloven footprints left a haunting mark. “It’s for a tiny group of women, and not everyone will like it,” Margiela reportedly said after his second show in 1989. “It’s important to do what you want and there will always be some people who agree.”

The uncanny boot — part hoof, part human foot, often stitched in soft leather that looks like a second skin — was inspired by the 15th Japanese worker shoe and has long been considered one of fashion’s most subversive items, polarizing opinion for 35 years.