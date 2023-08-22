(CNN) — Few social scenarios will spark a debate more heated than wedding guest etiquette. Should dresses always be floor-length? Are plunging necklines considered inappropriate? And perhaps the single-most asked question: Can you ever wear white?

Every June since 2014, Google searches querying the choice to wear white as a wedding guest increased on average by 46%. The controversial wardrobe decision has spawned countless opinion pieces online — some from disgruntled brides who felt upstaged, others from vanguard attendees defending their decision.