(CNN) — On Monday July 3, Italian tennis star and Men’s Singles contender Jannik Sinner arrived on the center court at Wimbledon with a custom Gucci duffle bag slung across one shoulder. It was a far cry from the typically non-descript kit bags: the brand’s iconic monogram pattern featured Sinner’s name embroidered on the classic tri-color webbing. Today at the quarter finals, the opulent piece — which required special dispensation from officials due to it not being white — made another appearance.

It’s not unusual for high-profile players to use the hallowed ground of Wimbledon to, well, serve up their fashion chops: Elsa Schiaparelli, founder of the inimitable French couture house, designed a tennis skort for Lili de Alvarez back in 1931. In 1965, Lea Pericoli wore a fashion-forward rose-trimmed mini dress by designer Teddy Tinling to the courts.