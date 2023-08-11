(CNN) — A new Hadid sister has joined the family business. Alana, half sister of “Next in Fashion” host Gigi and 2022 Model of the Year Bella Hadid, made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week opening the Spring-Summer 2024 show for Danish brand Saks Potts on Monday.

During a wet and dreary afternoon, 40-year-old Alana strutted along the harbor city’s coastal path in an outfit determined to conjure visions of summer amid the gray weather. Dressed in a blue sequined midi skirt (worn over wide leg jeans a la early 2000s, of course) and silver flip flops, she was the picture of cool girl Scandi chic.