(CNN) — Amateur sleuths with a taste for the supernatural will be glued to their screens next weekend in a bid to try and discover the truth behind Scotland’s biggest mystery.

“Monster hunters” from as far away as Japan and New Zealand will be tuning in to livestreams of Scotland’s Loch Ness in the hope of settling a longstanding debate as to whether or not the famed monster, affectionately named Nessie, actually exists.