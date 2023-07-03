(CNN) — The new tallest building in Japan is here — and the gleaming skyscraper is part of an expansive “modern urban village” in central Tokyo, years in the making.

The tower, with gently curved edges and a crown resembling flower petals, reaches 330 meters (1,083 feet) in height, with 64 floors above ground. That surpasses the Abeno Harukas skyscraper in Osaka, now Japan’s second tallest building at 300 meters (984 feet).