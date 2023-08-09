(CNN) — Jamie Reid, the British artist and political activist whose iconic designs for the Sex Pistols became synonymous with the punk aesthetic and anarchist movement, has died, his gallerist John Marchant announced Wedneday. Reid was 76.

Reid’s “ransom note” graphics and political boldness helped cement the Pistols’ celebrity and gave punk rock a clear, enduring visual style. His work remains incredibly popular and instantly recognizable, even among art world elites whose approval he rejected throughout his life.