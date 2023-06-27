Versaillles (CNN) — “You can’t just rent Versailles, you start a relationship,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus who yesterday joined the rarefied club of fashion designers to have presented a collection on the grounds of the historic French palace near Paris.

Entitled “Le Chouchou,” the outing was the result of a year-long negotiation to achieve Jacquemus’ dream scenario: attendees watched the parade of autumn looks from a flotilla of cream and white row boats straight out of a painterly masterpiece.