(CNN) — Arak might just be one of the most interesting spirits you’ve never heard of – and the Middle Eastern drink is having a revival across the globe.

The anise-flavored liquor is one of the oldest spirits in the world. But a new generation of boutique distilleries is hoping to bring the classic Levantine drink to fresh audiences and to celebrate arak’s heritage with World Arak Day, which is being celebrated this Tuesday, June 27, for the first time ever.