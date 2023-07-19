(CNN) — For the last 62 years, Ken has been the original accessory — designed only to match or complement his predestined life partner, Barbie. If Ken is a compass, Barbie is north. According to toy manufacturers Mattel, just one Ken doll is sold for every seven Barbies.

But while this may be his origin story, after the release of Greta Gerwig's long-awaited "Barbie" movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it is certainly not Ken's future.