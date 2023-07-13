(CNN) — Being an environmentally friendly tourist can be challenging. Tourism is an industry that brings many negative environmental impacts – our pleasure often comes at the expense of local habitats or wildlife.

Maya Bay on Thailand’s uninhabited Ko Phi Phi Leh island became famous as the location of the 2000 Hollywood movie “The Beach.” But this led to rapid growth in visitors to the bay – as many as 8,000 a day at its peak – and put enormous strain on the bay’s natural habitats.