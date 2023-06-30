Rylee Fitzgerald and Chris Whitmer report.

PASCO, Wash. — As the Fourth of July approaches, many people are gearing up for the long-standing tradition of firing up their grills. However, local fire officials are warning individuals to exercise caution when setting up their grills to avoid unwanted fires. With a fire weather watch or "red flag warning" in effect over the weekend, the risk of fire hazards is heightened, and it shows no signs of cooling down before the holiday.

According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the fuel moisture levels in the grasses and weeds are already significantly higher than usual due to temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees above average. This combination of dry conditions and increased heat creates a prominent fire danger. To ensure a safe celebration this year, it is essential to prioritize safety, protect homes and even your food.

Increase in fire danger prompts safety measures for holiday grilling