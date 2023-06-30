Increase in fire danger prompts safety measures for holiday grilling

PASCO, Wash. — As the Fourth of July approaches, many people are gearing up for the long-standing tradition of firing up their grills. However, local fire officials are warning individuals to exercise caution when setting up their grills to avoid unwanted fires. With a fire weather watch or "red flag warning" in effect over the weekend, the risk of fire hazards is heightened, and it shows no signs of cooling down before the holiday.
According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the fuel moisture levels in the grasses and weeds are already significantly higher than usual due to temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees above average. This combination of dry conditions and increased heat creates a prominent fire danger. To ensure a safe celebration this year, it is essential to prioritize safety, protect homes and even your food.
"It’s forecasted to be up into the hundreds I think next week, last I saw, so, yeah, it’s going to continue to be hot, which means the grasses are going to continue to be dry, the shrubs are gonna continue to be dryer," warned Shearer.
To prevent accidents, Shearer advises maintaining a three-foot clearance around the barbecue, ensuring there are no weeds, children or pets too close, or burnable surfaces near the grill.
"That’s the biggest way to prevent something bad from happening and keeping fire from going from the hamburger to the household," Shearer emphasized.
Statistics from the National Fire Protection Association show that between 2017 and 2021, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 11,421 home fires each year involving grills, hibachis or barbecues. Shearer emphasizes that one of the most critical factors in avoiding fire incidents on this day of celebration is maintaining ample clearance around the barbecue.
"But we still want to make sure we do it safe, so what we want to do is three feet around that barbecue. Make sure it’s clear. No weeds, no burnable materials. Keep your pets, your grandkids, your kids out of the way," advised Shearer.
Shearer also warned against leaving the grill unattended while it's in use or still hot. Fire officials also stress the importance of handling anything around the grill with care to prevent burns.
For those residing in apartment complexes, fire officials issue a stark warning. Grills should not be placed too close to buildings or under any type of covering that could pose a fire hazard. Specifically, Shearer emphasized that barbecuing on apartment decks is strictly prohibited by state law.
"It is absolutely, state law, illegal to barbecue on your deck in an apartment building. You cannot barbecue on your deck," Shearer stated. He also urged individuals to utilize designated barbecue areas away from the building to ensure everyone's safety.
Shearer said not only one's own residence is at risk but also the well-being of neighbors.
He said that while fire crews are fun company, firefighters are not the people you want to end up at your Fourth of July gathering, because that means something went wrong.