REGIONAL — The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and with it comes the excitement of fireworks. However, it's important to be aware of the laws and restrictions in your area to ensure a safe and legal celebration.
Yakima Valley Region
Fireworks remain illegal to fire off in the city of Yakima.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal issued a county-wide burn ban for unincorporated Yakima County recently. This ban, in effect from July 1st to September 30th, prohibits residential outdoor burning, recreational fires and the use of fireworks. The decision to implement the burn ban stems from anticipated high temperatures and dry conditions, which pose a significant fire risk. Even if fireworks are purchased legally, they can’t be lit off where fireworks are not allowed.
At the time of this publication, there is no safety burn ban in Kittitas County. The ignition or discharge of fireworks in unincorporated Kittitas County is only legal on the Fourth of July between 9 a.m. and midnight. If you plan to celebrate with fireworks, please adhere to these time restrictions.
Kennewick, after more than 30 years, has lifted the ban on the sale and use of fireworks, thanks to the approval of the Kennewick City Council last year.
Benton County, Benton City, Richland, Kennewick and Pasco also permit the use of certain fireworks, excluding those that launch into the air or explode. The city of West Richland has the loosest firework laws in the Tri-Cities, allowing any fireworks that are legal in Washington state.
Although there are currently no burn bans in effect in the Mid-Columbia Region, the area has experienced higher fire danger recently, making it important to stay updated on any changes.
Fireworks are banned in Franklin County, Connell and Prosser.
In Benton County, county commissioners have approved an ordinance that grants them the authority to ban fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county if there is extreme fire danger. This year, the ban can be enforced between now and after the Fourth of July. As of the time of publication, it has not gone into place, although there is a scheduled ‘Red Flag Warning’ for Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for heightened fire danger.
Many local governments strongly encourage individuals to attend public fireworks displays instead of setting off their own pyrotechnics. These displays are often free and open to the public, providing a safer alternative.
While celebrating Independence Day with fireworks can be thrilling, it's essential to prioritize safety.
People can keep an eye on fire danger in Washington as displayed by the Department of Natural Resources.