(CNN) — Suppose you’ve suddenly learned that you have guests coming over for dinner in 15 minutes. What would you make? If you’re celebrity chef Bobby Flay, there’s no need to panic or turn to take-out menus. What he loves to do more than anything else in the world is cook.

“I get people knocking on my door all the time,” Flay told CNN recently. “My friends are always coming over looking for that next meal.”