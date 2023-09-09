(CNN) — As the newly appointed creative director of Helmut Lang, Peter Do had a not-so-easy set of tasks: Update the quintessentially cool ’90s fashion label — which, despite its continued influence, has spent a number of years spent rudderless — and fuse its aesthetic with his own. Present the collection as the first official runway of the Spring-Summer 2024 season at New York Fashion Week (having only shown on the schedule twice prior). And then put out another collection, for his eponymous label, in Paris just a few weeks later.

“I haven’t slept in awhile,” Do told CNN backstage at the New York show, with a small laugh, during a group interview.