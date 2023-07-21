1824: Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has its world premiere in Vienna, Austria. The performance was conducted by Michael Umlauf under the composer’s supervision.

Joseph Willibrord Mahler via Wikimedia Commons

(CNN) — Fragments of a skull believed to have been that of composer Ludwig van Beethoven have been donated to a university in Austria after spending decades in the United States.

The pieces of bone were donated to the Medical University of Vienna by American businessman Paul Kaufmann, who discovered them in a safety deposit box in a French bank following his mother’s death in 1990.