REGIONAL — Nearly 30 million students receive school lunches each day, and some schools are getting a boost when it comes to their food-making operations. On Monday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced an investment made to help small and rural schools across the country provide healthy meals to students in need.
The USDA is funding more than 250 school districts around the country with money that won't just help get food on the lunch table for students, but help to make long-term change that will impact lunches in that district.
The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service and 'Action for Healthy Kids' network's $30 million initiative focuses on the highest-need schools located in rural communities.
"In rural places, when you've got a smaller population and lower student size, it becomes even more difficult to be able to pull together the funding to have an operating kitchen that has all of the necessities to make sure that meal can be as healthy as possible, and as tasty as possible," said Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Four local school districts received funding from this program.
Out of the $30 million initiative, the subgrants were split between 264 school districts across 44 states and the District of Columbia.
Locally, this includes the Ellensburg, North Franklin, and Prescott school districts in Washington, and the Athena-Weston school district in Oregon.
Superintendent Justin Bradford with the Prescott school district said their funding through this grant is going to be used to hire a two-year raised bed gardening coordinator to teach garden to preschool-5th grade students.
You can find a map of the grantees from all around the country here.
According to the Department of Agriculture, the announcement builds on the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to ensuring children have consistent access to healthy meals at schools, as well as the USDA's efforts to support schools and their meal programs.
These grants are to support the nutritional quality of the food, as well as modernize kitchen and serving operations.
"These efforts will include innovative staff training programs, kitchen updates and renovations, redesigning food preparation and service spaces, as well as other school district-led efforts to support school meals and school nutrition professionals," said Deputy Secretary Torres Small.
According to the USDA, there were more than 600 school district applications sent in nationwide.
The goal of the initiative is to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease and health disparities by 2030.