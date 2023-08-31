(CNN) — Hollywood star Florence Pugh has spoken out once again on the criticism she received last year for wearing a sheer dress which left her nipples visible, saying “it’s the freedom that people are scared of.”

The “Oppenheimer” star used an interview with Elle magazine, published Wednesday, to revisit the body-shaming comments she was sent after appearing in the sheer pink, tulle, halter-neck Valentino gown at the brand’s show in Rome in July 2022.