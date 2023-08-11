KENNEWICK, Wash. — There is a new space in Historic Downtown Kennewick to check out artists from the region.
Bristle Art Gallery opened up on S. Auburn Street this week, displaying the works of owners Anita Butler and Abigail Bristow.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — There is a new space in Historic Downtown Kennewick to check out artists from the region.
Bristle Art Gallery opened up on S. Auburn Street this week, displaying the works of owners Anita Butler and Abigail Bristow.
This mother-daughter team had been looking to open up a gallery space of their own and found the perfect location.
"This used to be the Roxy Antique Store," Butler explained, "which we would come in here quite often and I just kind of fell in love with the space and thought that we could do something, it's a nice big area."
And Butler and Bristow decided they didn't want to keep the space to themselves.
"We had so much space that we figured, let's have some other artists come in as well as us," Bristow said.
You won't find anything mass-produced at the Bristle Art Gallery, everything is completely hand-made.
"There's an artist that makes her own paper and puts it on canvas," Bristow said. "We've got another artist who goes and literally digs up his own clay from Othello and puts Mount St. Helens ash in it. So we've got things literally from the ground up that people are making completely hand-made and that's something we definitely want to support."
They also want to support artists who may be new to the gallery scene.
One such artist is Anna Britton, an expressionist and abstract painter. She connected with Bristow and Butler through an open house they held for artists.
"They really were, I think, taken with my art and really wanted me in," Britton said. "It's actually my first gallery representation."
Britton said she and the other artists hope to see the gallery foster an appreciation for art.
"All of them really just want the community to come together and just gain this appreciation for art in this beautiful open space where everyone can just congregate and appreciate the artists of all of the talented local community."
The Bristle Art Gallery is intended to be a community space. It's connected to Rockabilly Roasters and there are opportunities for people to watch an artist at work or even try their hand at it themselves.
"We've got canvases for people to be able to play on too," Butler said. "So, create. That's what I want this space to be for, a creative outlet for people."
This is only the beginning. Bristow and Butler say there are many more plans in the works, such as theatrical plays, black tie events, poetry readings and art classes.
If you would like to visit the Bristle Art Gallery, the hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
GMNW Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.