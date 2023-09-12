"This is our headquarters, said ACTF Board Chair Steven Wiley, "which is in essence a community center for the local community performing arts groups."
While the ACTF still has big plans for an 800-seat Mid-Columbia Performing Arts Center, the goal for the Studio on Symons Street is similar: bring people together through art.
“A lot of the local groups use our conference rooms, our podcast studio, our rehearsal space," Wiley said. "A lot of local singing groups use it for rehearsals and recitals. So,we'rejust trying to have a place to bring together the local community arts groups."
Now, the ACTF and AFMC are hoping to draw more attention to the space, using one of two satellite dishes on the property. One already displays the ACTF logo.
“To enhance our identity as an arts group, we have a second satellite dish that we wanted the community to come together and propose and paint something which means something to the community," Wiley said. "So, to do this, we're soliciting applications to paint our satellite dish."
Artists have until 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept 15 to submit their designs. The artist chosen will receive a $1,500 stipend.
"This is a good opportunity to connect to the community in general," Wiley said. "One thing about art is it brings us together. Not only the performing arts, but the visual arts do. Anything we can do to promote and encourage local artists to come together, to contribute to the community, the happier we will be."
The Arts Center Task Force hopes to have the artwork on display by the end of October.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.