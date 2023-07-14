ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The City of Ellensburg will be celebrating the 100th year of the Ellensburg rodeo this coming September.
In order to recognize this milestone, the city authorized $25,000 in funding from the Lodging Tax Fund and commissioned some artists to create a mural on the Craig's Hill Reservoir.
"The mural idea came from my neighbor," explained Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist. "So, it was one of those across-the-fence, in-the-backyard kind of things. He had been on the rodeo board and he said, 'you know, we've always wanted to put a mural on the water tower,' and I said, 'that would be a great project.'"
In March, a call was put out to artists. A design by the group 'The Rural Mural Plural' stood out from the rest.
"Everyone loved this design and it just seemed perfect for what we were trying to accomplish here," Lillquist said.
Wenatchee artists Marlin Peterson and Heather Dappen have gone to great lengths, and heights, to make this mural a reality.
"The mural's about 40 feet tall and about 50-some feet wide," Peterson said. "So, it's really large. And being up there on the lift, we're upwards of a little above 60 feet to get up there."
"We just divide and conquer and 15 hours later you'll see a whole 'nother part of the mural go up," Dappen said.
Working that large requires a lot of planning.
"It really impacts how you design something," Dappen said. "We need our design to be legible from the rodeo arena, which is, I don't know, a mile away or something. So, we had to make the text huge and trying to figure out how that fits on this scale."
The Ellensburg Rodeo is listed as one of the top ten professional rodeos in the United States. In its 100th year, it only made sense to go big.
"The community is really excited about this artwork and watching it go up," Lillquist said. "So, I hope that when you're sitting in the stands in the rodeo grounds, you look up and can appreciate all the work that's gone into this."
The city will be celebrating the completion of the mural with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m. It will take place behind the Western Village.
The Ellensburg Rodeo takes place over Labor Day weekend.
