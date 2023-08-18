​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Arts Commission is putting out the call for artists to beautify some of the city's traffic utility boxes. 

The City has been working in partnership with STCU for about five years to wrap the otherwise plain silver boxes with works of art. 