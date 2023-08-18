Artists needed to beautify Kennewick's traffic utility boxes Jill Sperling Jill Sperling GMNW Anchor Author twitter Author email Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Arts Commission is putting out the call for artists to beautify some of the city's traffic utility boxes. The City has been working in partnership with STCU for about five years to wrap the otherwise plain silver boxes with works of art. Applications are currently being accepted for four locations in Kennewick:N Center Parkway and W Quinault AveW Kennewick Ave and S Yelm StW Kennewick Ave and Vista WayS Garfield St and W Vineyard DrThe City lists some themes as a guideline for the artwork on its website. The overall goal is to beautify Kennewick and help prevent graffiti. "It's been hugely successful," said Economic Development Manager Rohana Carmichael. "The citizens of the Tri-Cities and Kennewick really love the program. We currently have 20 boxes wrapped."Artists can submit more than one design for the project. Only submissions from Washington, Oregon or Idaho will be considered. The deadline to submit is Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jill Sperling GMNW Anchor Author twitter Author email Follow Jill Sperling Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car West Richland woman, accused in murder of ex-husband in Florida, appears in Benton Co. Court Ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive arrested in West Richland on murder charge Latest News PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday 'Felines and Firefighters' event held at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter was a 'huge success' Toxic Algae found at Howard Amon North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Miami Seaquarium More News