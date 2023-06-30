PASCO. Wash. — Art YOUR Way will be celebrating its grand opening Saturday.
The studio is the realization of a dream for local artist Hollie Zepeda. She has been teaching art and hosting group painting sessions for about four years.
"I was working out of my garage for the most part," Zepeda said. "Or, I was going to peoples' homes. I was teaching in restaurants, wineries, that sort of thing and sometimes we'd be outside. Just literally anywhere we can breathe air and hold a paintbrush, we were painting."
Now, she's moved into a more permanent space, her new studio at 6303 Burden Boulevard in Pasco, called Art YOUR Way.
"My vision is to first of all bring a safe space for people to come and create in the Pasco area. There's really nothing like this here that I know of. I really wanted to offer something more for kids and adults, and some more fine art options."
Zepeda plans to host kids' paint parties and paint and sip events for the adults.
"It's not formal art," Zepeda said, "it's more relaxed and people are just having fun creating and doing something that creates that bonding experience together."
She's still waiting on her liquor license, but hopes to have it in place very soon.
On Saturday, Zepeda will open the doors to the public for the first time.
"We're really excited about the grand opening," Zepeda said. "It's going to be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and we're going to have free pizza from Papa John's right next door...and we're also going to have free face painting for kids and adults."
Art YOUR Way will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
