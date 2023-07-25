Tri-City Dust Devils VP/GM Derrel Ebert says baseball fans should watch out for third-party websites that can charge double and even triple for Dust Devils tickets. He says the Dust Devils never charge more than $20 for tickets.
File photo of fans enjoying the Tri-City Dust Devils game.
PASCO, Wash. - Buying tickets to our favorite events online is a common thing today, but if you're using a third party website, get ready to pony up some big bucks for hidden fees.
When you decide to buy online, you are also putting yourself at risk of a scam. So how can we limit our risk and stretch that dollar further?
Some people say there's no better way to spend an American summer day then taking in a baseball game from your favorite team.
But before you open up your wallet and spend your hard-earned cash on tickets, check where those tickets are coming from.
"We started having some fans that came to games and they were just baffled," said Derrel Ebert. Ebert is the vice president and general manager of the Tri-City Dust Devils baseball team. "Either seeing our ticket prices at the window when they got here, or just the fact that they paid $40 - $50 for one ticket in a game when our tickets are never more than than $17."
Ebert said he wants fans to know to go directly to the source to get the best deal.
"If you're buying Dust Devil tickets online, it needs to be dustdevilsbaseball.com and that's the only trusted source out there for buying your tickets," Ebert said. "Anything else is not us and we can't guarantee what ticket you're getting, where they're coming from or any of that."
Ebert said he's seeing more and more people come to the ball park with expensive tickets and he's not the only one. People who are using third - party websites to buy tickets to other events often get slapped with hidden fees, which then pushes the price of the ticket almost double, and in some cases, triple!
"I encourage you no matter where you're going for a sporting event, or a concert or what have you, made sure those tickets are really from the venue that is hosting the event and not anywhere else just to be on the safe side," Ebert said.
One of the biggest problems with third-party websites is they don't confirm if the tickets being sold are legitimate. That means you could show up to the event with a ticket that just doesn't exist.
"It was heartbreaking for us to hear these things and we did the best we could to use our customer service," Ebert said. "Some of them had already spent $150 to $200 on tickets for that nice game and you know, the best we could do is maybe give them tickets to another game but they'd already had that experience."
Ebert said Dust Devils fans can go to the box office without being hit with a fee and if you want to make sure you've got a ticket, you can always call the box office and set it up directly.
It's just another way to help your dollar stretch further without giving up your favorite pastime.
So how do you avoid getting scammed when trying to buy tickets? Here's a little advice:
Buy ahead from the venue. Just like Ebert said, go directly to the source.
Know the value of the ticket. Research and talk to others to see what they are paying.
Purchase with a card that has theft protection. If you are scammed, your company can often times help you get that money back.
Don't share pictures of your tickets online. Scammers can duplicate the barcode and sell it to another buyer, making your ticket invalid.
To buy Dust Devils Tickets:
Box Office: 509-544-8789 (There is a $3 charge for buying over the phone)