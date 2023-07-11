Oregon law protects LGBTQ+ people from housing discrimination. The law was amended in 2007 to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature and the governorship in Oregon.
OREGON -- $103.5 million in Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) was approved by the Oregon Housing Stability Council and will go to 10 affordable housing developments across the state.
Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will provide 646 additional homes with these developments for individuals and households living on low incomes.
“Lack of affordable housing is a top concern for many people across the state and we must continue to pursue measurable progress. These investments will help improve the futures and quality of life for thousands of Oregonians in rural and urban areas of the state,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “We are grateful to Governor Kotek and the Oregon legislature for having the foresight to invest in the LIFT program. Together we recognize that investments in safe, affordable housing are also investments in communities where everyone can thrive.”
The developments receiving awards include:
College View Apartments in Bend, receiving $8.3 million
Depoe Bay Townhomes in Depoe Bay, receiving $2.3 million
Estacada Apartments Phase II in Estacada, receiving $11.9 million
Ollie Court in Eugene, receiving $11.3 million
Pacific Flats in Phoenix, receiving $13.5 million
Phoenix Corner in Phoenix, receiving $15.3 million
Rand Road Affordable Housing in Hood River, receiving $15.1 million
Rivergreen Apartments Phase II in Corvallis, receiving $5.6 million
Salem Apartments in Salem, receiving $17.9 million
Unicorn Bed in Portland, receiving $2.3 million
