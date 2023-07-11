RICHLAND, Wash. -- With only one Level II Trauma Center in Eastern Washington, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) has designated Kadlec Regional Medical Center as a Level II Trauma Center, becoming the second.
Kadlec has also been designated as a Level III Pediatric Trauma Center, the only one in Tri-Cities.
The designation means community members have a team of specialists, equipment, and necessary resources that better the treatment for trauma patients in their backyard.
For someone critically injured, this can make the difference between life or death.
Authorities said, research has shown if several injured people receive the proper care with the right team of specialists within an hour, the chance of survival dramatically increases.
“Kadlec and Providence are making a significant investment for the benefit of the community, and this is an investment that has real-world implications for people in the Tri-Cities and in Washington,” said Dr. Eduardo Smith Singares, Medical Director of Trauma and Emergency Surgical Services at Kadlec. “There is significant data that shows if a patient receives care during the golden hour, the outcome is better, not just in survival, but in functional recovery.”
“It is a very rigorous process,” said Rebecca Hammons, Kadlec Trauma Program Manager. “I started as the trauma program manager in 2013, the work started well before that. It’s also important to note that it was not just our trauma team working on it. It was our nursing staff, Imaging, lab, really all our departments. Nearly everyone invested time to achieve it.”
Kadlec has assembled team of advanced specialists including neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, trauma surgeons, cardiothoracic surgeons and more over the years which raided the level of healthcare available in this community.
“Because of the required specialties, a trauma center designation takes many years to build,” Hammons said. “Having all of these specialties available for lifesaving care is going to save lives.”
