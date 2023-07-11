Kadlec Level II Trauma Center - July 11, 2023
RICHLAND, Wash. -- With only one Level II Trauma Center in Eastern Washington, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) has designated Kadlec Regional Medical Center as a Level II Trauma Center, becoming the second. 

Kadlec has also been designated as a Level III Pediatric Trauma Center, the only one in Tri-Cities. 