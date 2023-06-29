June celebrates National Adopt-a-Cat Month: local rescues seek fosters and adopters

KENNEWICK, Wash. — June is the purr-fect time to consider adding a new member to your family, but we're not talking about children — we're talking about pets! It's National Adopt-a-Cat Month, and local rescue officials are urging people to consider fostering or adopting a cat.
Once again a busy kitten season, and Tumbleweed Cat Rescue, a local rescue organization, has been at full capacity for a couple of years. They hope to find loving homes for these cats soon.
The good news is that cats make great pets, especially for people living in apartments or even RVs. Anne McCartney, the President of Tumbleweed Cat Rescue, emphasizes that cats are quiet, easy to care for, and require less training compared to other animals. They are ideal for first-time pet owners or those looking for lower maintenance pets.
“Fostering offers a lot of flexibility and we provide all the supplies,” said McCartney. “For folks also who don't want to get ready to maybe take on a big vet bill, taking in a foster cat allows you to have a pet without the expenses associated with having it.”
To help find homes for these cats, Tumbleweed Cat Rescue frequently organizes adoption events throughout the year. One such event is happening July 2 at Paw's Natural Pet Emporium in Kennewick at 8551 W. Gage Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, there will be an ‘adoption day’ on July 15, where shelters from all around the area will be set up at PetSmart in Kennewick, also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For those interested in fostering or adopting a cat, foster and adoption applications are available online.
With the current bustling kitten season, there is an urgent demand for homes for these adorable feline friends. According to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, dozens of cats are awaiting adoption.
To address the issue of overpopulation, it is crucial to tackle the root cause: unspayed and unneutered animals.
McCartney emphasized the significance of spaying and neutering in curbing the overpopulation cycle, particularly among cats. Not only does this procedure contribute to their overall health, but it also minimizes undesirable behaviors such as spraying. McCartney explained that spayed and neutered animals are less likely to roam or escape, making them safer companions.
Local shelters and rescues provide various opportunities for individuals to make a difference. You can foster, adopt or even assist in trapping strays for spaying and neutering.
“We’re seeing a lot of rescues taking in bottle babies, and those are very difficult and need very special fosters. So, folks that have a whole lot of time can help with bottle babies,” explained McCartney. “And it seems like there's a lot of need to help with trapping adult cats as well. So, that's another kind of volunteering.”
This can be an expensive endeavor, however. She said that the costs can range from $100, to up to $1,000 at some places. But, as McCartney explained, people can reach out to low-cost spay-neuter clinics. She listed Prevent Homeless Pets in Benton City, and Pet OverPopulation Prevention in Pasco as resources; both nonprofit organizations.
“Both of them provide resources for low-income and for unknown cats,” said McCartney. “If you have cats in your neighborhood that you’re trapping, or if they're feral, then they provide resources that are very low cost and maybe anywhere from free to you, if they have a grant program, or up to maybe $80 for spaying and neutering cats.”