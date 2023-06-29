Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — June is the purr-fect time to consider adding a new member to your family, but we're not talking about children — we're talking about pets! It's National Adopt-a-Cat Month, and local rescue officials are urging people to consider fostering or adopting a cat.

Once again a busy kitten season, and Tumbleweed Cat Rescue, a local rescue organization, has been at full capacity for a couple of years. They hope to find loving homes for these cats soon. 

June celebrates National Adopt-a-Cat Month: local rescues seek fosters and adopters