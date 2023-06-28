FRANKLIN CO., Wash. -- Esther's home, a four million dollar project, has officially celebrated its ribbon cutting. While the home has not completely opened its doors, there's 5 youth in line, ready to receive the help they need.
With sex trafficking becoming a growing issue in not only our region but the nation; Mirror Ministries is doing its part to prevent new victims and help survivors through their hardships in recovering.
Tricia MacFarlan, executive director of Mirror Ministries expressed how emotional the ribbon cutting was for her and everyone that has been involved in the project.
"We wanted to make sure we had operating costs for three years in the bank so that we're not another failure for these kids." MacFarlan expressed. "Kids that have been part of the state system very often have been commercially sexually exploited as well. Very often they have over 14 placements in foster care. That's just it's not good for anybody."
The high budget for Esther's Home is needed so the children attending have full ride scholarships to the recovery program. MacFarlan went on to say that families have to spend tens of thousands of dollars a month to get their children lifesaving help, causing many to go bankrupt.
"We want to make sure that whether the kid is a ward of the state, or if the kid is from a wealthy family or from a rich family or from a poor family, whatever it is, that kid can get the help they need." MacFarlan continued.
This is just one of many homes that Mirror Ministries plans on building, with two more homes in the works to be on the same property.
The recovery program introduces therapies that differ from other sex trafficking homes. The home has a spacious activity center where the children can do art therapy. The property has a horticulturalist that's designed the play areas and gardens. The goal is to allow the survivors to be able to dig in the dirt, or run around barefoot, getting their freedom back and to have the childhood they deserve to have.
MacFarlan stressed that sex trafficking is everywhere, it could be anybody. She said, "Very often, it's the child you go to church with. It's the kid that lives on your street. Too often it's a family member and it's happening all around our community but we have some really, really good people in our community too and they're working together to make a difference for these kids so that we can prevent, we can intervene and we can bring some of that restoration and give some hope."
